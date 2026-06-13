Two new cases registered against Abhishek Banerjee; questioning scheduled from June 14 to 16

Abhishek Banerjee is required to appear before investigative agencies in connection with three separate cases over three consecutive days, from June 14 to 16.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/two-new-cases-registered-against-abhishek-banerjee-questioning-scheduled-from-june-14-to-16-kolkata-trinamool-congress-tmc-west-bengal-bjp-avijit-das-salt-lake-8445685/ Copy

(File image)

New Delhi: Complaints regarding separate allegations were lodged on Saturday against Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee at two different police stations in West Bengal.

One Complaint Filed By A Businessman

The first complaint was filed by businessman Sanjay Kumar Singhal at the Siliguri Cyber ​​Police Station, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Siliguri Metropolitan Police in Darjeeling district. The complaint alleges that several statements made by Abhishek Banerjee at various election rallies prior to the Assembly elections incited post-poll violence. The complainant has urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation and take legal action.

Also Read: ‘Choose me or Abhishek’: Kalyan Banerjee throws challenge to Mamata amid TMC MP exodus

Second Complaint Lodged By BJP Leader Avijit Das

The second complaint was lodged by BJP leader Avijit Das, alias Bobby, at the Bishnupur police station in South 24 Parganas district. Avijit Das had contested against Abhishek Banerjee as the BJP candidate for the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat in both the 2019 and 2024 elections. He has alleged corruption in the distribution of relief materials following Cyclone Amphan in 2020 and demanded an investigation into Abhishek Banerjee’s role in the matter. He has also called for the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

Three Separate Cases

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee is required to appear before investigative agencies in connection with three separate cases over three consecutive days, from June 14 to 16.

On June 14, he has been summoned to ‘Bhabani Bhawan’—the headquarters of the state police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID)—for questioning regarding alleged irregularities in the signatures of certain MLAs on a proposal related to the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. He has previously undergone extensive questioning in this matter. On June 15, he is required to appear at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Salt Lake, Kolkata, for questioning regarding the alleged multi-crore rupee teacher recruitment scam (cash-for-school-jobs case). The ED had issued a summons to him on June 3.

Also Read: Big trouble for Abhishek Banerjee as CID takes over probe against top TMC leader in poll violence case

Meanwhile, on June 16, Abhishek Banerjee will once again appear at the CID headquarters, where he will be questioned in connection with allegations of threatening Union Home Minister Amit Shah and inciting violence prior to the Assembly elections. The CID had issued a notice to him in this regard on Thursday evening.

(With IANS inputs)