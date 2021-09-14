Srinagar: Now the devotees can avail more facilities from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station while visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine situated in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. Under the guidance and presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, the foundation stone for better infrastructure has been laid on Monday.Also Read - Man Tells Sara Ali Khan She Can't Enter Vaishno Devi Temple if She Has Done This - Watch Viral Video

According to the advanced infrastructure, a total of two platforms will be constructed on the railway station. The foundation stone of the two upcoming platforms was laid by a woman employee associated with the Railway Protection Force(RPF) in presence of the Railway Minister Vaishnaw. As per the officials, the projects will take a year to complete with a total cost of Rs 29 crore. The officials later explained to the minister about the recent developments at the railway station.

At present, there are three existing platforms at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station. The decision to have an additional two platforms was taken after witnessing the increased number of passengers. The Union Minister for Railways and Communications visited the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir as part of the Central government’s public outreach programme.

Vaishaw left for Jammu by Vande Bharat Express train where he interacted with the other passengers to know about their opinions and reactions to the existing train services. The co-passengers were delighted to see the Railway minister travelling along with them. Some passengers sharing their views suggested improvements in the railway services. While others appreciated the central government for providing the citizens with better and clean railway services in recent times.