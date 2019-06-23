New Delhi: Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted asking who should take responsibility for ‘spurt’ in crimes in the national capital in view of nine murders reported in last 24 hours, the Delhi Police has responded.

In a two-part tweet series, the Delhi Police that lies directly under the control of the Centre first tweeted an infographic that showed that crime rate in Delhi has fallen by 10 per cent as opposed to in 2018 and then explained the murders.

No such increase in crime in Delhi. Overall heinous crimes down by 10 % this year compared to 2018. Similarly

heinous crime committed against senior citizens also down by 22% due to preventive efforts of Delhi police. @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/FaAA5PvLnK — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 23, 2019

“Two of the three incidents of murder which Honourable CM Arvind Kejriwal is referring have been committed by family members or persons living in the house. Both cases are solved & accused arrested. In the Vasant Vihar case also entry is friendly and police has vital leads,” the next tweet read.

As many as nine murders took place in Delhi in three separate incidents since Friday, June 21.

An elderly couple and their maid were found dead with their throats slit inside the house in Vasant Vihar in south Delhi. The deceased couple were identified as Vishnu Mathur and Shashi Mathur and their maid as Khushbu.

In another case, a 42-year-old man murdered his wife and three children by slitting their throats after heavily sedating them at night.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a blind man and his wife were found murdered in their Mohan Garden house. The couple was found lying in a pool of blood by their house help. The man was a professor while his wife was a housemaker.

Delhi Police: Two arrested in connection with the murder of a married couple in Mohan Garden area of Dwarka, yesterday. Rs 1,40,500/- cash and the knife used in the crime has been recovered. Further investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/ceEy7lyIWo — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2019

Speaking on these incidents, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Delhi is witnessing a dangerous spurt in serious crimes. An elderly couple and their domestic help murdered in Vasant Vihar. Nine murders reported in the last 24 hours across the city. Whose door should be knocked for safety & security of Delhiites ?”

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener’s remarks come in the backdrop of his government demanding full statehood for Delhi which will bring the Delhi Police under the state government’s ambit. The national capital’s police, land, and law currently lie directly under the control of the Centre.