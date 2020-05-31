New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said two officials of High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi were apprehended by Indian law enforcement authorities on Sunday for indulging in espionage activities. Also Read - ‘Unverified Video’: Army Denies Violence Between Indian And Chinese Troops in Eastern Ladakh

The MEA also stated that the Central government has declared them persona-non grata and asked them to leave the country within 24 hours.

In the wake of this incident, the MEA said Pakistan's Charge de Affaires was asked to ensure that no member of its diplomatic mission should indulge in activities inimical to India or behave in a manner incompatible with their diplomatic status.

“Pakistan’s Charge de Affaires was issued demarche in which strong protest was lodged regarding the matter and was asked to ensure that no member of its diplomatic mission should indulge in activities inimical to India or behave in a manner incompatible with their diplomatic status,” the MEA said.

The development comes after two visa assistants of Pakistan High Commission were caught red-handed by Indian law enforcement authorities involved in espionage in New Delhi. They have been identified as Abid Hussain and Tahir Khan, both ISI operatives.

According to updates, Abeed Hussain and Tahir Khan work in the visa section of the Pakistan High Commission. The two also worked for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI and used fake identity papers to move around.