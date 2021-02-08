New Delhi: Another person was on Sunday arrested from Greater Noida in connection with the high-profile double murder of an elderly couple on February 5. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s cousin Narendra Nath (70) and his wife Suman (67) were found murdered in their house in Alpha 2 sector of Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida last week. Also Read - Kerala Shocker: Pregnant Woman Slits Throat of 6-Year-Old Son to 'Please Allah', Arrested

According to the police, Visun Singh was arrested following a brief exchange of fire in Sector Beta 2 near Chuharpur village underpass last evening. Four people, all in their 20s, were allegedly involved in the killing of Nath and his wife Suman, whose bodies were found at their home on Friday morning after a house party.

"Two of the accused have been arrested while two others, who have also been identified, are absconding," a senior Greater Noida police official said. Those held have been identified as Dev Sharma and Bishan Singh Bhadauriya, both natives of Madhya Pradesh, while those at large are Rohit Balmiki and Subhash Ahirwar, both from Uttar Pradesh, the official added.

According to the police, Nath had loaned around Rs 2 lakh on interest to Rohit, who did not intend to pay back and, hence, allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate the elderly couple with the help of his friends. Nath was strangled to death and his body found in the basement, while his wife was shot dead and her body left in an upper floor of the multi-storey house, the police said.

The accused had also decamped some cash, documents and valuables, including jewellery, from the house after they reached there on Thursday night and partied there along with Nath, the police added.

Liquor bottles, glasses, snacks like chow mein and momos were found from the house the next morning when police teams had reached the site. Nath’s family members had raised doubt over people whom he had loaned money over the killings.

The police also found out that after killing the duo, the accused had booked an Ola cab and fled to Madhya Pradesh, who were being tracked using surveillance of their mobile phones.