Amid speculation of one Rajasthan minister quitting in the wake of the Congress’ election debacle, two state ministers have come out in the open to demand a detailed assessment by senior leaders of the party.

Cooperative Minister Udai Lal Anjana, and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Meena have said the party should review the defeat in detail so that it stands up again and performs well in upcoming local body elections in the state.

“The results were beyond expectations. Voters were swayed by the issue of nationalism raised by the BJP. Our leaders, too, made full efforts, but it was not acceptable to the people,” Anjana told reporters in Jaipur.

“Our senior leaders are doing brainstorming in Delhi and party president Rahul Gandhi offered his resignation. There should be self-introspection by the leaders,” he said.

Asked whether any senior leader from the state should resign over the defeat, Anjana said he was not in such a position to comment on that.

Meena said feedback should be taken from the leaders at all levels, starting from the block level.

“At this point of time, feedback from party candidates, sitting and ex-MLA, ex-MPs, office bearers should be taken for a detailed review. There are challenges before the party and performance has to be enhanced in view of the upcoming local body polls,” Meena said.

He said the defeat was a collective responsibility and not about any individual leader.

“It is for the party’s senior leaders to assess the situation. Detailed feedback should be taken from the ground and the report should be submitted to party president Rahul Gandhi and it’s for him to take any decision on the basis of the report,” Meena added.

Meanwhile, there is no clarity over the resignation of Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria.

In a purported press release on Sunday, Kataria said he was resigning from the cabinet in the wake of the Congress’ poor performance in the state in the Lok Sabha election.

While Kataria’s phone is not reachable since Sunday, the Chief Minister Office and Raj Bhawan have also not confirmed this development.

The Congress, which came to power last December, lost all the 25 seats in the state in the general election.