New Delhi: The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) on Thursday called for an indefinite strike after two resident doctors at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital were severely injured following an attack by relatives of a patient who passed away earlier in the day.

The RDA has pledged to protest until their demands for greater security at the workplace are put to action. Nearly 1600 doctors from Safdarjung hospital started a flash strike, withdrawing all services including emergencies after two of their colleagues were brutally thrashed.

“To this horrendous and heinous attack, threatening the safety and security of resident doctors, the RDA calls for an indefinite strike including emergency services with effect from Thursday evening,” the RDA stated.

The incident happened after a 40-year-old man who was suffering from chronic liver disease and had a history of alcoholism died while on a ventilator. A mob of around 10 people attacked the two doctors and brutally thrashed them.

“There has been a brutal attack on two on-duty resident doctors upon the death of a patient diagnosed with chronic alcoholic liver disease and other medical issues as well,” said Prakash Thakur of the RDA, talking to news agency IANS.

The victims have reportedly sustained injuries on their face, head, back, abdomen and limbs.

This is the fourth incident of violence on doctors of government hospitals over the death of a patient. In June, doctors all over India had joined a protest started student doctors of a medical college in West Bengal to show solidarity with a colleague who was brutally assaulted.