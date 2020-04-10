Lucknow: While citizens across the country are in a full-fledged panic mode due to coronavirus, residents of a Lucknow colony are all the more flabbergasted, thanks to the discovery of two Rs 500 currency notes lying on the road. Also Read - ICICI Bank Becomes First to Use Robots to Count Millions of Currency Notes

On Thursday, the two currency notes were found lying in Lucknow’s Paper Mill Colony, following which panicked residents remained locked in discussion until midnight and then called the police through the helpline. According to them, the notes had been thrown on the road to spread coronavirus.

It was only after the cops’ orders that the colony residents went back to their homes. The notes, meanwhile, seized by the police, were kept separately and a local doctor was consulted on the situation.

After the police started investigating, it was found out that the panic was created by a WhatsApp video that has been doing the rounds.

In the video, when the son responds to the doorbell and opens the door, he finds a Rs 500 note lying on the doormat outside. He quickly shuts the door and informs his mother, who freaks out and alleges that coronavirus is being spread through the currency notes. However, no action has yet been taken to track the video, and its veracity can’t be ascertained.

Well, it’s interesting to see how these 500-rupee note have become objects of suspicion in the times of coronavirus, while in a normal situation, the notes would not have remained on the road for long and any passersby would have quietly picked it up.