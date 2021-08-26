Ahmedabad: Two sanitation workers died of suffocation, while another went missing after they entered a sewer line without wearing any safety equipment in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city on Thursday, police and fire department said. Although efforts are on to rescue the missing sanitation worker, chances of his survival are slim, said fire officer Mithun Mistry, who is supervising the rescue operation. He said that since rescuers were finding it difficult to locate and pull out the third victim, a pit is being dug next to the pipeline to access the area where the worker may be stuck.Also Read - Delhi Sanitation Worker Dies Days After Receiving Covishield Vaccine

“Local authorities have hired a private contractor to maintain the sewage pipeline connecting Bopal with Shilaj village. As soon as the first worker entered the manhole for some maintenance work, he collapsed after inhaling toxic gases inside the sewer,” Deputy Superintendent of Police KT Kamariya added. Also Read - Viral Video: Delhi Sanitation Workers Impress Anand Mahindra With Their Soulful Voice, He Wants to Help Them Get Professional Training

When the two other workers entered the sewer to save him, they too fell unconscious after inhaling the toxic gases, the official said, adding that the fire department has fished out two bodies while a rescue operation is on for the third sanitation worker. Also Read - Coronavirus: Sanitation Worker Forced to Drink Disinfectant in UP's Rampur, Dies

The trio, related to each other, hailed from Dahod district, Kamariya said, noting that none of the workers was wearing any safety equipment. Deputy Superintendent of Police said that an FIR under relevant sections will be registered against the contractor if any lapses on his part are found.

(With Inputs from PTI)