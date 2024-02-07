Home

News

Two Security Personnel Killed in Encounter with Naxalites in Jharkhand’s Chatra

Two Security Personnel Killed in Encounter with Naxalites in Jharkhand’s Chatra

Two security personnel were killed and one injured during an encounter with naxalites in Jharkhand's Chatra district.

Representative Image

Chatra: Two security personnel were martyred and one received a serious bullet injury during an encounter with the naxalites on Wednesday in Jharkhand’s Chatra district, an official informed. As per the reports of PTI, the encounter took place at Bairio forest between Sadar and Basisthnagar Jori police station areas, around 200km from Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi.

Trending Now

As informed by IG (operations) Amol V Homakar, the deceased were identified as Sikandar Singh, a resident of Wazirganj in Gaya, and Sukan Ram, who hailed from Palamu in Jharkhand.

You may like to read

Sub-divisional police officer of Chatra, Sandip Kumar said that,”The injured jawan Aakash Singh, who received a bullet injury, was airlifted to Ranchi for treatment.” He further mentioned that the security personnel were on their way back from an operation when they were ambushed by the ultras of Tritya Sammlan Prastuti committee.

More details are awaited.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.