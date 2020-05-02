Srinagar: Two soldiers, who were injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, succumbed on Saturday. “Unprovoked CFV (ceasefire violation) by Pakistan in Rampur sector on Friday. Unfortunately, two soldiers succumbed to their injuries. Army salutes their supreme sacrifice,” the Indian Army said in a statement. Also Read - Haryana Police Left Overwhelmed as They Receive Donation of 1,000 PPE Kits From Pulwama Martyr’s Wife

Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia also confirmed the news and said that unfortunately, two soldiers have succumbed to their injuries. "The Army salutes their supreme sacrifice", he added.

Notably, three soldiers and three civilians, including a four-year-old boy, were injured on Friday when Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rampur Sector in Baramulla in north Kashmir. Earlier on Thursday, a civilian was killed in Pakistani shelling in the Mankote sector of Poonch

On the other hand, an encounter is underway between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Dangerpora area of the south Kashmir district in the early hours of Saturday following information about the presence of militants there.

Speaking to PTI an official said that as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the hiding militants fired upon them. “The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter”, he stated.