New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that the state has been able to flatten the COVID-19 curve. Thanking the general public for the selfless cooperation, the CM said, "It's too soon to assume that we are out of danger. We have to be vigil."

Sharing the three-pronged approach that the state took to deal with COVID-19, the CM said, "Apart from the public's co-operation to quarantine themselves, we resorted to large-scale testing. We also abided by specialised treatment protocols."

Kerala was the first state to have reported the novel coronavirus cases in India. It was imported straight from Wuhan, the heart of the outbreak when some medical students returned to Kerala from Wuhan. There was a steady rise in the number of cases — then there came a plateau, and now the state government has claimed that the curve has been flattened.

On the other hand, Maharashtra is fighting the worst health crisis ever. Being a major international connecting point, the import of the cases went unchecked before the country went under the lockdown. On Saturday, Mumbai recorded the highest number of cases recorded as 184 new patients were detected in Mumbai. The number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra reached 3,648 on Saturday with 328 new patients being detected. About 78 cases were found in Pune.

Six persons tested positive in Thane city, three in Bhiwandi, three in Thane district, five in Raigad, 11 in Mira Bhayander, five in Kalyan Dombivali, seven in Palghar, eight in Pimpri Chinchwad, three in Nagpur, two in Navi Mumbai, four in Satara, one each in Akola, Amravati, Nandurbar, Panvel, Aurangabad, Vasai Virar and Pune district.

The Maharashtra government has notified 25 more hospitals with a total of 4,355 beds which will only treat COVID-19 patients, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

