New Delhi: Just over a week after Cyclone Amphan, two cyclonic depressions are forming over the Arabian Sea, that borders along the western coast of India. A low pressure has been shaping up near the African coast, the weather department said, which is likely to intensify into a depression over the next 24 hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the larger storm that currently lies over West Central Arabian Sea is likely to concentrate into a cyclonic circulation and move over Oman and Yemen.

"The Well Marked Low-Pressure area is likely to move northwestwards across south Oman & east Yemen coasts during next 48 hours and then move west-southwestwards," it said.

The IMD is also closely monitoring the second storm formation that is closer to the Indian coast. It second storm formation is likely to create low pressure in the area by May 31 and intensify into a cyclonic circulation by June 3, that is, next week. As forecasted, the depression will affect the coasts of Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka, the IMD noted.

Further details and updates are constantly being released by the met department on their website – mausam.imd.gov.in – as well as on their official Twitter handle.