Intimate Video Goes Viral, 2 Students Commit Suicide in Karnataka

After the video went viral, the girl student ended her life at her house on Friday morning. Upon learning about the girl's death, the boy also killed himself on Friday night.

Following the incident, the parents of both the students lodged separate complaints with the police (Representative photo)

Davanagere: An unfortunate incident has emerged from Karnataka’s Davanagere, where two college students allegedly died by suicide after a video of them being intimate went viral on the internet. According to the police, the video clip of their intimate moments on their college’s terrace was recorded and uploaded on social media platforms on July 25.

Following these tragic incidents, both students’ families filed separate complaints with the police, seeking accountability for filming the video without their consent and its dissemination.

Davanagere’s superintendent of police, K Arun, stated that a team is investigating the case and trying to identify the accused.

“With regards to the suicide of both the girl and the boy, a complaint has been given by both their parents separately. Enquiry is being conducted,” he said.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

This suicide incident follows closely after the recent controversy in Udupi district, Karnataka, where three students were suspended from a private paramedical college. The suspension was due to their alleged act of filming another student while she was in a college washroom.

On July 11, a 22-year-old engineering student killed self at his residence in Bengaluru after allegedly being continuously harassed by recovery agents for failing to pay back money he had borrowed from three instant loan apps.

Thejas Nair was a resident of HMT Staff Quarters in Jalahalli. He was a sixth-semester mechanical engineering student and was pursuing his degree from a private college near Yelahanka. It is suspected that he had borrowed approximately Rs 46,000 form the instant loan apps. Incident came to light when Thejas’s father returned home and found him in unconscious. He rushed Thejas to hospital but he was declared dead by doctors on arrival. Nair left home to drop his daughter and Thejas’s sister to a nearby tuition centre.

Police stated that Thejas left behind a suicide note that explains that his decision was driven by his inability to repay the loans.

“I am sorry mom and dad for whatever I did. I have no other choice than this. I am unable to pay other loans that are there in my name and this is my final decision. Good Bye,” Thjeas wrote in the note. Police are currently investigating the matter.

