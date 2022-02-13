New Delhi: Two sweet shops in Delhi’s densely populated Uttam Nagar area were gutted in a fire that broke out on Sunday morning. According to Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg, so far there have been no casualties or injuries in the incident, however, certainly, there was a massive loss of property. The firemen have rescued the three people who were stuck inside the building for a while.Also Read - Delhi: AIIMS Starts Same-Day Ultrasound Facility For OPD Patients. Details Here

Garg told news agency IANS that they received a call about the fire incident around 10.45 a.m. in the sweets shops-cum-restaurant at S-12, Gandhi Chowk, Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar after which as many as five fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service.

Thick fumes of black smoke along with massive flames were seen billowing out from the top two floors of the building. The inferno was brought under control in one hour around 11.45 a.m. As per the fire department officer, the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

The incident comes just six days after a fire broke out at a house in the Subzi Mandi area of the national capital on February 7. No injuries or casualties were reported then, however, one person was briefly hospitalised.

(With IANS inputs)