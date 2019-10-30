New Delhi: The suspension of the internet services in Jammu and Kashmir has helped in averting some major terror incidents, Union minister Jitendra Singh has said on Tuesday, the same day when two terror attacks rocked several parts of the valley.

The minister said certain political activists in the Kashmir valley have been continuously raising a hue and cry over the suspension of the internet because they are the “beneficiaries of terrorism” and their politics has, over the last three decades, “survived due to dismal voter turn-out under the fear of militancy”, reported PTI.

“But more pathetic is the case of the fringe elements in Jammu region who have fallen in the trap of this pro-terror jargon and are trying to denounce the suspension of internet,” he said.

A number of infiltration bids from the border could be foiled because a stray infiltrator, who did manage to cross over to this side could not be helped by his associates to carry out further movement as had been the practice earlier by using the internet, WhatsApp and similar means, he said.

On Tuesday, suspected terrorists fired on a CRPF deployment posted at a school in Drabgam, Pulwama district. Some 6-7 rounds were fired at the school which was being used as an examination centre. Five non-local workers, reportedly from West Bengal, were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The terror attacks took place the same day that 23 EU MPs were visiting Kashmir to assess the ground situation after the abrogation of Article 370.

On Monday, a trucker from Udhampur district was killed by militants in Anantnag, police said — he was the fourth truck driver to be killed by militants since August 5.

On October 24, militants killed two non-Kashmiri truck drivers in Shopian district and set their vehicles on fire.

On October 16, a Punjab-based apple trader identified as Charanjeet Singh was killed and another injured when they were attacked by militants in Shopian district. The same day, a brick kiln worker from Chhattisgarh was shot dead by militants in Pulwama district.

On October 31, J&K is to be officially bifurcated into two Union Territories: J&K and Ladakh.