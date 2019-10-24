New Delhi: A day when the Jammu and Kashmir went to polls for the Block Development Council, two people died while one was left injured when militants opened fire at two trucks near Chitragam of Shopian on Thursday.

According to updates from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place in the evening, when militants fired on trucks leaving three injured. Among injured, two succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The other injured truck driver has been shifted to Srinagar hospital for treatment. However, the area has been cordoned off following the incident.

Jammu and Kashmir Police: In the evening militants fired at two trucks near Chitragam of Shopian leaving three people injured. Two have succumbed to injuries. Police and Security Forces have cordoned off the area, & search operation is on. pic.twitter.com/dMr39eWBLF — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

As per updates from the police, two more truck drivers narrowly escaped after they left their trucks and fled from the spot. The truckers were from Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

This is the latest such incident in the state in less than a month where militants target non-Kashmiri people. Earlier, an apple trader from Punjab was shot dead by militants in Shopian last week. The truck driver died while his assistant was injured.

In yet another incident, a woman, Hameeda Fatima, was killed in cross border shelling at Karnah area of Kupwara. Further details on both the matters are awaited.

On October 16, Sethi Kumar Sagar, a brick kiln worker and resident of Besoli area of Chhattisgarh, was shot dead by terrorists at Nihama area near Kakpora railway station. “We have fanned out teams in various parts to nab the killers,” Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

In another incident, prior to this, two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, killed an apple truck driver from Rajasthan at Shirmal village of Shopian district in south Kashmir on Monday. The trucker was driving an apple-laden truck and had come to one orchard to collect the consignment. The orchard owner, who tried to save him, too, was beaten up by the terrorists.

This incident of targeting non-Kashmiri workers in the valley is rising after the post-paid mobile services were restored in Valley state, nearly 72 days after the communication was snapped, following the Central government’s decision to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution.