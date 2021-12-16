Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in an ongoing encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Redwani area of the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, said police. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Redwani area of Kulgam district late on Wednesday night, a police spokesperson said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the forces, who retaliatedAlso Read - One Terrorist Killed During Encounter in J&K’s Kulgam, School Children Among 60 Rescued From Site

Two ultras were killed in the exchange of firing in the early hours of Thursday, the spokesman said, adding the operation was going on till last reports. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was being ascertained, he said. Also Read - BREAKING: Criminal Killed in Encounter in Delhi's Rohini; 2 Cops Injured

“Kulgam Encounter Update: Two unidentified #terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Two LeT Terrorists Who Killed Bihar Labourers Gunned Down in Encounter

Earlier on Wednesday, an ‘A+’ category terrorist of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. He was involved in several terror crimes, including an attack on policemen guarding a minority housing camp in 2018 at Zainapora in Shopian, in which four police personnel were killed.

Police said during the intervening night of 14/15 December, acting on a specific input regarding the presence of a terrorist in Uzrampathri village of Pulwama, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army’s 44 RR and 182 Battalion of the CRPF.

“During the search operation, as the presence of terrorist got ascertained, he was given repeated opportunities to surrender; however, he fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter,” police said.

In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit HM was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. He has been identified as Feroz Ahmad Dar, a resident of Heff-Shrimal Shopian.

“As per police records, the killed terrorist was A+ categorized terrorist and was part of groups involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities. Pertinently, the killed terrorist was active since 2017 and involved in several terror crime cases, including an attack on the Minority Guard in December 2018 at Zainapora resulting in the martyrdom of four police personnel and looting their service rifles.

“He was also involved in the killing of a girl, namely Ishrat Muneer, daughter of Muneer Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Dangerpora Pulwama in February 2019. He was involved in the killing of non-local labor, namely Charnajeet, son of Hans Raj, a resident of Fazila Punjab, and injuring other in October 2019 when they were loading apple boxes in a vehicle in the Zainapora area of Shopian. Besides, he was also instrumental in luring the gullible youth to join terrorist ranks,” police said.

Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition, including one AK rifle along with three magazines were also recovered from his possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation, the police said. Police have registered a case and an investigation has been initiated.