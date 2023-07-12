Home

News

India

Two US Nationals Perform Amarnath Yatra, Say Following Footsteps Of Swami Vivekananda

Two US Nationals Perform Amarnath Yatra, Say Following Footsteps Of Swami Vivekananda

Both of them belong to California in the USA and their photographs were shared by the Amarnath Shrine Board.

The US nationals claim to follow the footsteps of Swami Vivekananda.

US Nationals Perform Amarnath Yatra: Two US nationals, claiming to follow the footsteps of Swami Vivekananda, have performed the Amarnath Yatra this year.

Trending Now

Both of them belong to California in the USA and their photographs were shared by the Amarnath Shrine Board.

You may like to read

“We live in an Ashram-temple in California. For three years we have been dreaming of coming to Amarnath. We would watch the videos of the Yatra and the Puja on YouTube. It has been an experience we cannot explain in words. Swami Vivekananda came to Kashmir and visited Amarnath. He had a unique experience here,” said one of the two US pilgrims.

They said the type of peace they have experienced in the mountains and inside the holy cave has been profound.

“We hope and pray such peace prevails everywhere. We thank Bhole Nath for having made our dream possible,” they said.

They described the arrangements made for the Yatris, ‘darshan’ and ‘puja’ by the shrine board as ‘flawless’.

The Amarnath Yatra was suspended along both the Baltal and the Pahalgam routes on Friday, July 7 due to bad weather as rain lashed many parts of Kashmir.

Heavy showers forced the temporary suspension of the pilgrimage due to which the pilgrims had to stop at the Baltal and the Nunwan base camps.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES