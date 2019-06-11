New Delhi: A two-year-old boy, who had fallen into a 150-foot-deep borewell, in Punjab’s Sangrur district has been rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRC) nearly after 110 hours.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital in an ambulance amid police security. A team of doctors and a well-equipped ambulance with a ventilator were stationed at the site of the incident to provide medical assistance.

Reports state that the toddler, who stayed in Bhagwanpura village had tumbled into it while playing near the well that was covered with a cloth. The child, Fatehvir Singh, was rescued at around 5:30 am on Tuesday by National Disaster Response Force personnel, officials said.

“Fatehvir has been pulled out of the borewell and he is being taken to hospital in an ambulance,” Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori told PTI.

Details about the health of the child are not known yet, however, he will either be taken to Patiala hospital or PGIMER in Chandigarh, said Thori.

The toddler had been stuck in the 7-inch wide borewell at a depth of 125 feet since 4 pm on Thursday.

His mother tried to rescue him but eventually failed. A massive rescue operation was launched to bring the child safely out of the borewell.

Officials could arrange oxygen supply to the borewell but there was no food or water supply. A parallel borewell of 36 inches in diameter was dug to rescue the child.

On Monday, the village people raged against the district administration and the state government over the delay in the evacuation. Several of them had raised slogans blaming the government for poor administration.

Villagers had also held a protest and blocked the Sunam-Mansa road.

With PTI inputs