Home

News

Two-Year-Old Girl Killed After Fire Breaks Out At House In Panchkula

Two-Year-Old Girl Killed After Fire Breaks Out At House In Panchkula

In a shocking and unfortunate accident, a residence in Panchkula caught fire resulting in the death of a two-year-old girl..

Fire Breaks Out In Panchkula Residence (Representative Image)

New Delhi: In the past few months, there have been multiple accidents of fire breaking out, resulting in destruction and casualties. In an unfortunate accident, a two-year-old girl lost her life in a fire that broke out at a house in Sector 10 of Panchkula on Saturday, police informed. According to the police, the minor was caught up in the fire and smoke and suffocated to death. The investigating officer, Vijay Kumar, told ANI that he received information had a fire had broken out at a residential building. Know about the accident..

Trending Now

Fire Breaks Out At Panchkula House

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.