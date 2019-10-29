New Delhi: Two-year-old Sujith Wilson, who was battling for life for the past three days after he had fallen into a deep borewell in Trichy on October 25, has died, government officials confirmed early on Tuesday morning.
“The 2-year-old boy’s body is now in decomposed state. We tried our best to rescue him but unfortunately foul smell has started coming from the borewell in which the child had fallen. As of now, the digging process has been stopped,” J Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary in the Transport Department, said to ANI
“Efforts are on to retrieve the mortal remains of the child,” Mr Radhakrishnan was quoted by PTI.
Sujith slipped into the borewell when he was playing on Friday evening.
Authorities had earlier said Sujith was initially trapped at a depth of around 26 feet but attempts to pull him up by knotting ropes around his hands led to him slipping to 70 feet. Authorities also tried to digging a parallel tunnel, a metre wide and then connect via a horizontal passage.
Efforts were made to rescue the boy by using “clamping” technology involving tailor-made equipment, but that failed. Geologists who were consulted pointed out that the soil comprised hard rock of quartz and feldspar which was hampering the operation.
Prayer meetings were held across Tamil Nadu for the safe rescue of the child and in several townspeople took out silent marches.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier tweeted praying for Sujith.