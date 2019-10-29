New Delhi: Two-year-old Sujith Wilson, who was battling for life for the past three days after he had fallen into a deep borewell in Trichy on October 25, has died, government officials confirmed early on Tuesday morning.

J. Radhakrishnan,Principal Secretary,Transport Dept: The 2-year-old boy’s body is now in decomposed state. We tried our best to rescue him but unfortunately foul smell has started coming from the borewell in which the child had fallen. As of now,digging process has been stopped. https://t.co/kuEgslufOV pic.twitter.com/daNnmVfPBQ — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019

“The 2-year-old boy’s body is now in decomposed state. We tried our best to rescue him but unfortunately foul smell has started coming from the borewell in which the child had fallen. As of now, the digging process has been stopped,” J Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary in the Transport Department, said to ANI

“Efforts are on to retrieve the mortal remains of the child,” Mr Radhakrishnan was quoted by PTI.

Sujith slipped into the borewell when he was playing on Friday evening.

Heavy duty drilling machines and equipments have been deployed and experts from NLC, ONGC, L&T and NIT Tiruchirapalli are at site to be of guidance. Further assistance would be sought depending on the status of the rescue efforts. — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@EPSTamilNadu) October 28, 2019

Authorities had earlier said Sujith was initially trapped at a depth of around 26 feet but attempts to pull him up by knotting ropes around his hands led to him slipping to 70 feet. Authorities also tried to digging a parallel tunnel, a metre wide and then connect via a horizontal passage.

My prayers are with the young and brave Sujith Wilson. Spoke to CM @EPSTamilNadu regarding the rescue efforts underway to save Sujith. Every effort is being made to ensure that he is safe. @CMOTamilNadu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2019

Efforts were made to rescue the boy by using “clamping” technology involving tailor-made equipment, but that failed. Geologists who were consulted pointed out that the soil comprised hard rock of quartz and feldspar which was hampering the operation.

While the nation celebrates Deepavali, in Tamil Nadu a race against time is underway to save baby Surjeeth, who has been trapped in a borewell since Friday. I pray that he will be rescued & reunited with his distraught parents at the earliest 🙏#savesurjeeth — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 27, 2019

Prayer meetings were held across Tamil Nadu for the safe rescue of the child and in several townspeople took out silent marches.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier tweeted praying for Sujith.