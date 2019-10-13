New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed condolence over the loss of lives in Japan which was caused by typhoon Hagibis and said India stands in solidarity with Japan at this difficult hour. “India stands in solidarity with Japan at this difficult hour. Personnel of the Indian Navy, in Japan on a scheduled visit, will be happy to assist immediately,” he said in a tweet.

He also wished the people of Japan a quick recovery from the damage and devastation that caused by the natural calamity. “I offer condolences on behalf of all Indians on the loss of life caused by super-typhoon #Hagibis in Japan. I wish early recovery from the damage and devastation caused by this natural calamity,” he added.

He expressed confidence that the preparedness and resilience of the people of Japan would be able to address the aftermath of the calamity effectively and quickly. “I am sure that the preparedness and resilience of the Japanese people and the leadership of my friend @AbeShinzo would be able to address the aftermath effectively and quickly. Japan’s preparedness against natural disasters is well appreciated,” he added.

Over 26 people have died, more than 100 injured and more than a dozen people have gone missing after the powerful typhoon ‘Hagibis‘ made landfall in Japan’s south of Tokyo. The typhoon has moved north and has triggered heavy rain and floods. Earlier in the day, rescue operations were in full swing to evacuate all those who are stranded in the flooded areas.

Local media reported that many rivers were overflowing into residential areas across the country and rescue operations were carried out mainly in central, eastern and northeastern regions. Further reports suggested that over six million people across the country’s main island of Honshu have been advised to evacuate to safer place.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) has issued warnings of severe rainfalls in Ibaraki, Tochigi, Fukushima, Miyagi, and Niigata prefectures, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, the country also faced an earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale, with its epicentre registered at a depth of 80 kilometres in the Chiba-ken region.

(With inputs from agencies)