New Delhi: Congress on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government as it completed 100 days in office in its second term. Lashing out at the ruling party, the grand old party said that these 100 days were marked by ‘tyranny, chaos and anarchy.’

Targeting the BJP on its slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, the Congress accused the government of not undertaking any development work in the country.

In a video uploaded on its Twitter account, the party listed out 100 points, on which, it said, the BJP government had failed. Highlighted in the video were issues like unemployment, water crisis, dilution of RTI, UAPA, GDP, ongoing economic slowdown, arrests of journalists, Sonbhadra killings, bank frauds, lynchings, crashing of Sensex, falling rupee, J&K bifurcation, mishandling of NRC etc.

Further, the video also took a jibe at his appearance in the popular adventure show ‘Man vs Wild’, which was shot in Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett Park. The Pulwama suicide attack took place while the episode was being shot and the PM was accused of continuing with the shoot despite being informed of the attack.

On arrests of senior Congress leaders like P Chidambaram and DK Shivakumar, the party called it ‘BJP Politics 101: When all else fails, arrest high profile opposition leaders.’ On mob lynchings, the party said that it had greatly damaged India’s fraternity.

A press conference was also addressed by former Union Minister and senior leader Kapil Sibal.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, the former national president of the party and its current Wayanad MP tweeted, “Congratulations to the Modi Govt on 100 days of no vikas, the continued subversion of democracy, a firmer stranglehold on a submissive media to drown out criticism and a glaring lack of leadership, direction & plans where it’s needed the most-to turnaround our ravaged economy.”

In Lok Sabha elections, held earlier this year, Prime Minister Modi returned for a second consecutive term in office with the BJP winning 303 seats and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning a total of 353 seats.

The Congress, meanwhile, was reduced to just 52 seats, only eight more than what it won in 2014.