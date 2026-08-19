U-turn by Vijay Govt: Tamil Nadu withdraws directive on students joining Left, CJP protests amid criticism

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday withdrew a directive that had asked officials to take coordinated steps to prevent college students and young people from taking part in protests organised by Left parties and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The decision came after the order faced criticism from various quarters. The Department of Collegiate Education confirmed the withdrawal through an official communication issued on Wednesday.

As per the now-withdrawn order, officials had been asked to take “appropriate coordinated action” to prevent students and youth from joining such protests. The notice said the matter was “very urgent”.

Joint Director of Collegiate Education Cynthia Selvi P said in the order that the department’s earlier communication dated August 17, 2026, on the issue had been withdrawn. The latest order was sent to the principals of all government arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu.

The earlier directive had asked college principals to coordinate with the School Education and Higher Education departments, police and district authorities. The aim was to prevent male and female students, as well as other young people, from participating in protests and agitations organised by the groups mentioned in the communication.

The August 17 directive had referred to another government letter issued on August 14, which called for departments and local authorities to work together and take joint action on the issue.