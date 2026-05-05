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UAE takes major action after Iranian missile, drone attack on Fujairah; restricts airspace till this date

UAE takes major action after Iranian missile, drone attack on Fujairah; restricts airspace till this date

The United Arab Emirates has imposed temporary airspace restrictions following a reported missile and drone attack targeting Fujairah.

UAE flag- File image

West Asia crisis: In a significant geopolitical development, the United Arab Emirates has restricted flights to a ​handful of approved routes ‌until at least May 11 and activated emergency security ​protocols. According to Notices ​to Air Men (NOTAMs) published by ⁠the General Civil Aviation ​Authority of Iran, the restrictions came two ​days after the UAE had lifted all precautionary airspace measures and said ​its airspace was clear, a report by Reuters news agency said. As per the report, the UAE ​said on Monday that its air ‌defences ⁠were thwarting Iranian missiles and drones, forcing multiple flights to divert to Oman’s Muscat ​and ​circle ⁠over Saudi Arabia.

The NOTAMs stated “EMIRATES FIR PARTIALLY ​CLOSED”, referring to the ​flight ⁠information region, and adding that flights into and ⁠out ​of the UAE ​were permitted only via specific entry ​and exit points.

India on Fujairah attack in which 3 Indians were injured

In a strong reaction, India on Tuesday condemned the attacks on the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in which three Indian nationals were injured and called for the immediate cessation of the hostilities and the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure, a report by IANS news agency said.

Notably, three Indian nationals were injured in attacks in Fujairah on Monday (local time). Most importantly, the UAE held Iran responsible for these attacks.

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In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “The attack on Fujairah that resulted in injury to three Indian nationals is unacceptable. We call for immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians.”

(With inputs from agencies)

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