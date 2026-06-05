Alert EPFO users! UAN no longer requires mandatory activation via OTP; Here’s how to activate it using facial recognition

For millions of salaried employees, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) acts as a vital source of financial security after retirement. Yet, tasks such as opening an EPF account or completing EPFO-related procedures can often be cumbersome.
Recognising these difficulties, EPFO has introduced a significant relief measure for PF subscribers. Many users have reported problems activating their UAN due to OTPs not reaching their Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers or biometric verification failures.
To make the process smoother, EPFO has launched a face authentication facility on the UMANG app. This allows PF account holders to activate their UAN using a simple face scan instead of relying on OTPs or fingerprint verification.
The Aadhaar FaceRD App, developed by UIDAI, authenticates users by scanning their faces and verifying their identity. Available for free on the Google Play Store, it works seamlessly with the other app to enable quick and easy identity verification.
EPFO’s face authentication feature offers a major convenience for PF account holders. It eliminates the need to rely on OTPs sent to registered mobile numbers, making the process smoother for users facing network or mobile number-related issues. The system uses live facial recognition to verify identity, enhancing security and reducing the risk of fraud. It is also a practical alternative for those whose fingerprints fail to authenticate.
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