Alert EPFO users! UAN no longer requires mandatory activation via OTP; Here’s how to activate it using facial recognition

Many employees run into problems when trying to activate their UAN. Common issues include OTPs not being delivered to the mobile number linked with Aadhaar and fingerprint mismatches during verification.

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EPFO has introduced a significant relief measure for PF subscribers. File image/PTI

For millions of salaried employees, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) acts as a vital source of financial security after retirement. Yet, tasks such as opening an EPF account or completing EPFO-related procedures can often be cumbersome.

Recognising these difficulties, EPFO has introduced a significant relief measure for PF subscribers. Many users have reported problems activating their UAN due to OTPs not reaching their Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers or biometric verification failures.

New facility

To make the process smoother, EPFO has launched a face authentication facility on the UMANG app. This allows PF account holders to activate their UAN using a simple face scan instead of relying on OTPs or fingerprint verification.

The Aadhaar FaceRD App, developed by UIDAI, authenticates users by scanning their faces and verifying their identity. Available for free on the Google Play Store, it works seamlessly with the other app to enable quick and easy identity verification.

What is the process to activate UAN?

First, open the UMANG app on your mobile. If you don’t have an account, register with your mobile number and log in.

On the homepage of the app, type ‘EPFO’ in the search bar above and open the official page of EPFO.

Go to the EPFO ​​section and click on the ‘UAN Activation’ or ‘UAN Activity’ option in ‘Employee Centric Services’.

Now fill in your details like UAN number, name, date of birth, and registered mobile number.

On the verification screen, you will see the option of ‘Face Authentication’ along with OTP, click on it.

Your mobile’s front camera will now turn on. Look at the camera and blink once. Ensure there’s good lighting.

Once your face matches, verification will be completed immediately. A message saying “UAN Successfully Activated” will appear on your screen, and a password will be sent to your mobile phone.

Benefits of this feature

EPFO’s face authentication feature offers a major convenience for PF account holders. It eliminates the need to rely on OTPs sent to registered mobile numbers, making the process smoother for users facing network or mobile number-related issues. The system uses live facial recognition to verify identity, enhancing security and reducing the risk of fraud. It is also a practical alternative for those whose fingerprints fail to authenticate.