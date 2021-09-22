Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, one Uber cab driver pushed a woman passenger out of the taxi after raping her in Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday. However, the cab driver has been booked. As per updates from police, the incident happened when the woman passenger was returning from her friend’s house early morning. Giving further details, Additional police commissioner Murugan told media that the driver has been booked for rape under Section 376.Also Read - Two Dead, 4 Injured in Fire At Private Apartment In Bengaluru’s Begur, 3 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

“We acted swiftly upon the complaint and arrested the accused who is from Andhra Pradesh. We are questioning him thoroughly. A medical examination (of the woman) has been conducted,” Murugan told News 18. The police said the accused will be produced in the magistrate’s court soon. Also Read - Two Men Allegedly Rape Teenaged Girl in UP's Muzaffarnagar, Circulate Video on Social Media: Police

As per updates, the woman passenger hails from Jharkhand and has been living in Bengaluru for a couple of years. Soon after the incident, she registered a complaint at Jeevan Bhima Nagar police station on Wednesday and told the police that she booked the cab from HSR Layout to Murugesh Palya. Also Read - Hyderabad Rape-Murder Accused Found Dead on Railway Track 2 Days After 'Encounter' Threat

She further stated in the complaint that when the taxi reached the destination, the driver locked the car doors and allegedly raped her and then pushed her out of the taxi. During that time, she managed to snatch the phone from the driver. The driver was apparently too scared to stay back and fled without taking his phone, which is now in the police custody.

The woman said that she works at a private firm while the driver has been with Uber in Bengaluru for the last two years.