San Francisco/New Delhi: After facing flak over the leaked cache of confidential files, cab aggregator app Uber has responded stating that mistakes were made and reckoning led to a change of leadership, which made safety a top company priority to implement best-in-class corporate governance. For the unversed, after leaked emails and messages were accessed by The Guardian, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), a nonprofit network of investigative reporters, carried out a probe and revealed the inside story of how the cab aggregator broke laws, duped police and lobbied the government amid its chaotic global expansion. The investigation is based on a leak of sensitive texts, emails, invoices, briefing notes, presentations and other documents exchanged by top Uber executives, government bureaucrats and world leaders in nearly 30 countries.

CLARIFICATION FROM UBER SPOKESPERSON ON THE UBER FILES

Issuing a statement after the reports were published, Uber did not dismiss any allegations. It, however, focused on the changes that the company has adopted since Dara Khosrowshahi was named CEO in 2017.

"Five years ago, those mistakes culminated in one of the most infamous reckonings in the history of corporate America. That reckoning led to an enormous amount of public scrutiny, a number of high-profile lawsuits, multiple government investigations, and the termination of several senior executives", Jill Hazelbaker, VP Communications and Public Affairs said.

“We have not and will not make excuses for past behaviour that is clearly not in line with our present values. Instead, we ask the public to judge us by what we’ve done over the last five years and what we will do in the years to come,” Jill Hazelbaker states.

