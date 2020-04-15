New Delhi: With the Covid-19 lockdown in place, it is extremely difficult for people without vehicles to make a visit to hospital and pharmacies, in case the need arises. To help ease these troubles, ride-hailing major Uber has now launched ‘Uber Essential’ to pick and drop customers to essential service locations like hospitals and pharmacies. Also Read - Uber, Flipkart Tie up to Deliver Essential Items For People in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai

However, this service is only available in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Nashik, Gurgaon, and Hyderabad, as of now. For a person to avail the facility, he/she requires to carry the necessary documents stating the purpose of travel. Also Read - Uber Partners With NHA to Provide Cab Service For COVID-19 Healthcare Workers

We urge everyone to stay at home as much as possible. If you still need to make an essential trip we'll get you there with Uber Essential. #MoveWhatMatters https://t.co/nqpJPj2Uak — Uber India (@Uber_India) April 15, 2020

“With the full consent of authorities, this limited mobility solution has been providing efficient and reliable transportation for riders to essential service locations such as hospitals and pharmacies, as permitted and approved by local authorities,” Uber said in a statement.

When it comes to safety, Uber said it is undertaking all precautionary measures as advised by the public health authorities. In addition, all Uber Essential driver partners have been provided masks, gloves, sanitisers and safety training, apart from being issued curfew passes from the local law enforcement authorities.

Uber Essential riders will also receive reminders through in-app messages and emails about basic steps they can take to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, we are leveraging our technology and network of driver partners to enable citizens to access essential services, while simultaneously also helping authorities contain the spread of Covid-19,” said Prabhjeet Singh, director, operations and head of cities at Uber India & South Asia.

Uber’s rival Ola has a similar service, Ola Emergency which is operational in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Vizag, Bhubaneshwar, Nashik and Varanasi.