Home

News

Uber partner with Rekha govt to curb pollution in Delhi, offers first Metro ride free, Minister Sirsa issues statement

Uber partner with Rekha govt to curb pollution in Delhi, offers first Metro ride free, Minister Sirsa issues statement

Uber has integrated Metro ticketing into the app which will simplify the access, reduce station queues, and make public transport more seamless.

खुद तय करेंगे काम के घंटे

New Delhi: In a major announcement, app-based carpooling company Uber on Tuesday said that it has launched initiatives aligned with the Delhi Government’s push for cleaner air and greater public transport adoption. These steps are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to support sustainable urban mobility. According to Uber, these initiatives will make it easier for people in Delhi to choose the Metro, shared mobility, and electric vehicles over private car usage.

With an aim to motivate more people to choose the Delhi Metro for their daily commute, Uber is offering a first free Metro ride (up to Rs 25) for riders booking a Metro ticket through the Uber app for the first time until 21 January starting tomorrow.

Here are some of the key details:

Uber has integrated Metro ticketing into the app which will simplify the access, reduce station queues, and make public transport more seamless.

Uber is making access to Metro stations easier by offering discounts of up to 30 percent on bike trips (up to Rs 20) for first- and last-mile travel to and from Metro stations until 11 February.

Uber is also encouraging Delhiites to leave their cars behind by offering cleaner and shared mobility alternatives for longer trips.

With nearly 1000 electric vehicles operating in the city, Uber Electric provides a convenient lower-emission alternative

The company will run with a 10 percent discount (up to Rs 50) until 11 February.

Uber Shuttle, a high-capacity vehicle option, offers a responsible commuting option by reducing the number of individual vehicles on the road – helping reduce reliance on personal vehicles while supporting more efficient commuting.

Number of private vehicles on roads needs to be reduced: Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Minister for Environment, Forest & Wildlife, Government of NCT of Delhi, said,

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“Under the leadership of Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government has announced a series of initiatives to curb air pollution. However, Delhi’s air quality challenge cannot be addressed without reducing the number of private vehicles on our roads. We appreciate efforts by shared mobility platforms such as Uber that encourage greater use of public transport, shared travel, and cleaner mobility options. Initiatives that provide viable alternatives to private cars support the Delhi Government’s broader strategy to improve air quality and ease congestion.”

Uber Issues Statement:

Amit Deshpande, Head – City Operations, Uber India, said, “Tackling air quality challenges requires collective action and coordinated solutions. We’re proud to support the Delhi Government’s efforts by making it easier for people to choose public transit and sustainable mobility options. Whether it’s discounted Metro tickets, reliable first- and last-mile rides, electric vehicles or shared high capacity vehicles – our focus is on enabling smarter and sustainable choices for daily travel.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.