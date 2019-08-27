New Delhi: Leading cab aggregator UBER has announced the launch of an Uber Safety Helpline to help Uber users in case of any altercations with driver or the cab itself and to boost the safety of its passengers, according to sources.

In March, Uber started piloting the passenger-friendly 24×7 on-trip helpline in, beginning with Chandigarh. “We are piloting a security call centre 24×7 in Chandigarh since the last one-two months. This allows a passenger to make a call and speak directly to an Uber agent for any security and safety-related concern during an ongoing trip,” the sources had told news agency PTI.

How will Uber 24×7 Helpline help passengers?

In case of an altercation with the driver, a car crash down, route issue or a safety issue, passengers will be able to dial the helpline and get immediate response from Uber customer care.

Meanwhile, the existing SOS feature during a trip will help connect with police in case of an emergency.

Since its inception in India, Uber had been lacking call support facility for passengers. The security measure seeks to address the need for direct human intervention instead of a callback after a lag, Uber sources said.

Uber currently operates in 40 cities in India. Recently, the cab aggregator also announced the launch of its new category, a quadricycle, known as Bajaj Qute on UberXS in partnership with Bajaj Auto – a driver plus three passenger quadricycle, which is a four-wheeled motor vehicle that is smaller and lighter than a passenger car.