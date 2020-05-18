New Delhi: Leading cab aggregator Uber is looking to resume its can services in India pronto and has already issued guidelines to riders and drivers for the same in the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Also Read - Swiggy to Lay Off 1,100 Employees; Three Months of Salary, Ex-gratia to be Paid

The online ride-hailing company issued a detailed set of guidelines as soon as the Home Ministry released the notification for lockdown phase-4.

However, Uber continues to suspend the 'Uber Pool' service on its app to be in line with the social distancing norm and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Here’s the guidelines for drivers:

> Mandatory for the driver to have a “COVID hub” in his Uber driver app.

> Driver must wear face mask each time they log in. They should have a profile picture with the mask on.

> Drivers must ensure they and their vehicle is well-sanitised before each trip. Common touch surfaces – seat, door handle, window adjuster – need to be sanitised before and after each trip.

Here’s the guidelines for passengers:

> Riders must not use the front seat.

> Air-condition can be used only on ‘fresh air’ or fan mode.

> Passengers have to handle their own luggage, the driver will not touch any of their items.

> Riders must ensure they are well-sanitised, and follow the basic guidelines as issued by the government.

Uber also stated that downloading the Aarogya Setu app is encouraged for all while using the Uber app. The cab aggregator’s guidelines for India are almost the same as other countries where it is serviceable.