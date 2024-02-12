UCC No Threat To Muslims; Increases Their Respect, Guarantees Security: RSS Leader Indresh Kumar

Indresh Kumar said on Sunday that the Uniform Civil Code does not threaten anyone's religious identity.

Indresh Kumar played a crucial role in the formation of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch. (Image: Facebook/@INDRESHKUMARRSS)

RSS On UCC And Muslims: The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is perhaps the hottest topic currently in the country since the state of Uttarakhand implemented it under the seal of the assembly. Amidst the above development, there is a very strong sense of insecurity and desolation being felt by the minority communities in India, especially the Muslims.

Addressing the same issues, Indresh Kumar, senior leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said on Sunday that the Uniform Civil Code does not threaten anyone’s religious identity and that some leaders have provoked Muslims by exploiting their illiteracy.

“There is no threat to Islam and Muslims from the UCC”, said Indresh Kumar.

“The Constitution of India and the Supreme Court have ruled that every state of India has diversity; hence, UCC should be formed according to the state. Right now permission has not been given to make a central law on this. It should be kept in mind that UCC does not threaten anyone’s religious identity, caste identity, or language identity. This poses no threat to anyone. Some leaders try to provoke Muslims by targeting them. The question is what will happen to other communities then? But by taking illegitimate advantage of the illiteracy of Muslims, they are being provoked. There is no threat to Islam from this. I assure all the Muslims that UCC increases their respect and guarantees security,” said Kumar while speaking to news agency ANI.

Indresh Kumar also praised the opposition leaders over the Ram Mandir and said that there should be no hatred in devotion.

“Akhilesh Yadav said that after January 22, they will go to Ayodhya together. Uddhav Thackeray also said that he would visit. Congress leaders said that they would visit the Ram temple later. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she is a worshiper of Goddess Kali and will organize a Ram temple program there. Delhi CM Kejriwal’s party also said that they will recite Sunderkand. There should be no hatred in devotion. Today, the wives and children of the leaders of all the opposition parties have lit lamps,” he said.

Speaking on the Haldwani violence, he said, “Those who are saying that there is a connection between UCC and Haldwani are beyond the truth. This is an extra conspiracy, due to which the harmony, brotherhood, and progress of Uttarakhand can be tarnished. The government is taking strict action.”

Indresh Kumar played a crucial role in the formation of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch in the year 2002 in the presence of the then RSS chief KS Sudarshan and has been a prominent figure in the functioning of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch which is said to be inspired by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

(With ANI inputs)

