Home

News

Udaipur to Ahemdabad in 4 hours: Indian Railways to launch new Udaipur-Asarwa Vande Bharat Express; check route details, stoppages and time table

Udaipur to Ahemdabad in 4 hours: Indian Railways to launch new Udaipur-Asarwa Vande Bharat Express; check route details, stoppages and time table

Operated by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone, the Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express is expected to be launched next week.

New Vande Bharat Express- Fike image

Udaipur- Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express update: In a massive good news for the commuters who frequently travel between Gujarat and Rajasthan, the Indian Railways is set to launch a new Vande Bharat Express connecting the two states through Udaipur and Asarwa (Ahmedabad). In the recent update, it has been announced that the Ministry of Railways is set to introduce the Udaipur-Asarwa Vande Bharat Express from next week. Giving a massive boost to regional travel and connectivity, the new semi-high-speed train will be maintained and operated by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone. Here are all the details you need to know about the new Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express.

Udaipur- Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express

Expected to run with number 26963 from Udaipur to Asarwa and 26964 on its return journey from Asarwa to Udaipur, the Udaipur- Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express will cut the journey time to around 4 hours and 15 minutes, making it the fastest rail link on this route. Therefore, it can be said that with reduced travel time and improved comfort, passengers will be able to move between the two cities more efficiently, whether for business, education or personal travel.

Which stations will Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express pass through?

Although the exact route details of Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express have not been made official, the key halts of the train may include Udaipur City as the source station, followed by Dungarpur, Shamlaji Road and Himmatnagar and Asarwa (Ahmedabad) as the destination.

Also read: New Vande Bharat Express to run at 250 km/hr speed on Ahmedabad-Mumbai route as Indian Railways plans historic upgrade, check launch date

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express: Time table

Udaipur: 06: 10 AM (Source)

Aswara: 05:45 PM (Destination)

How will Udaipur-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express help students?

The Udaipur-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express will serve regional commuters and students as it will stop at important transit points along the way. Connecting growing industrial and educational hubs, the train serve a wide range of passengers across the region for students.

Also read: Good news for commuters as Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express to now have more seats, check route details and updated seating capacity

How will Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express help commuters?

The launch of Udaipur- Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express is expected to transform connectivity within the state, giving a strong boost to the local economy by improving access between key cities of two states, namely Gujarat and Rajasthan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.