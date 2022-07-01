New Delhi: The bike used by the killers of a tailor, who was beheaded in Udaipur, featured the number plate – ‘2611’ – in reference to the 2008 Mumbai attack date. One of the killers reportedly paid extra Rs 5,000 to get the bike’s number plate as 2611. The serial terror attacks that took place in Mumbai on November 26 in 2008 is referred to as 26/11 in general.Also Read - 'Nupur Sharma's Outburst Responsible For Udaipur Incident': 7 Big Supreme Court Quotes

The killers apparently used the same bike to escape after brutally slitting the throat of the tailor Kanhaiya Lal, according to a report by NDTV said.

Meanwhile, two more people were arrested on Friday in connection with the Udaipur tailor beheading case. “Two more people have been arrested in connection with the matter. They were involved in the conspiracy and preparation behind the entire crime,” IG Prafulla Kumar said.

On Thursday night, two accused in the Udaipur tailor’s killing who were arrested from Bhim in the Rajsamand district were brought to Ajmer’s high-security jail.

The duo had sparked outrage in the country after posting a video on social media boasting about the “beheading”.

Kanhaiya Lal was cremated on Wednesday in Udaipur in the presence of a large number of people who raised slogans demanding capital punishment for the accused. His last rites were performed amidst heavy police security.

Rajasthan Police on Wednesday said that the main accused in Lal’s killing were in touch with Pakistan-based organisation Dawat-e-Islami and one of them also went to Karachi in Pakistan in 2014 to meet the organisation. Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) ML Lather said that besides the main accused, police have also taken three other people into our custody, with whom they were in contact.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took over the investigation of the brutal murder of a tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan’s Udaipur who was hacked to death inside his shop by two men in broad daylight. The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident.NIA on Thursday said it suspects the role of a “terror gang and not a terror outfit”. The anti-terror agency, however, made it clear that there is a role of a bigger gang behind the brutal killing and that it was not just an act done by only two persons, who were arrested by state police after the incident.