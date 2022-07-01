New Delhi: The son of a tailor, who was beheaded in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, on Friday said his father would still be alive (or could have been saved) if the state administration had provided him security when he received death threats. Yash said his father’s killers, who “don’t deserve to be alive”, should be hanged to death as soon as possible.Also Read - 2611: Udaipur Assailants Used Bike With Date Of 2008 Mumbai Attack As Number Plate. Gruesome Details Inside

“They are extremely cruel people who don’t deserve to live,” Yash was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The murdered tailor’s son also said that his father’s killers should not be given food on taxpayers money.

48-year-old Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was killed on June 28 by two cleaver-wielding men — Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad — who posted a grisly video of the crime online. Both the main accused were arrested in Rajsamand hours later.

Udaipur beheading case: Top developments

Police on Friday said the motorcycle used for escape by the killers of Kahaiya Lal had “2611”, a possible reference to the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. Serial terror attacks in Mumbai took place on November 26 and referred to as 26/11 in general. “

The registration number of the bike on which they were fleeing was RJ 27 AS 2611. The motorcycle was handed over to the SIT for further action,” SHO of Bhim police station said.

The main accused were shifted to high security prison in Ajmer after they were granted judicial custody by a court on Thursday. The case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) with support of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police.

The autopsy report of 48-year-old Kanhaiya Lal revealed that he had sustained 26 grievous cuts on his neck. A former IPS officer said the killers carried out “ISIS-type execution”.

The NIA made it clear that there is a role of a bigger gang behind the brutal killing and that it was not just an act done by only two persons, who were arrested by state police after the incident.

Recap: Murdered son of Udaipur tailor said his father could have been saved if the state administration would have provided security to him.