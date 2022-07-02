New Delhi: The killers of Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor who was beheaded in Udaipur allegedly over a social media post on Prophet Muhammad, were attacked by an angry crowd while they were being escorted by police outside the premises of NIA court in Jaipur. The four accused involved in the brutal murder of the tailor were sent to 10-day remand by the NIA court.Also Read - Udaipur Murder: Row Erupts After Congress Shares Pics Of Accused With BJP Leader, Party Denies Links

A video shared by news agency ANI showed a group of people attacking the killers while they were being taken into a police van outside the court. The four accused – two killers and their accomplices – were produced in the NIA court in Jaipur amid heavy security. They have now been sent to 10-day NIA custody.

There was heavy security deployment on the premises, but as the accused were being taken out of the court, the group of lawyers attacked them before police personnel somehow managed to hustle them into a waiting prisoner transport vehicle.

The lawyers shouted slogans such as “Pakistan Murdabad” and “Kanhaiya ke hatyaron ko fansi Do (hang the murderers of Kanhaiya)”.

#WATCH | Udaipur murder incident: Accused attacked by an angry crowd of people while being escorted by police outside the premises of NIA court in Jaipur All the four accused were sent to 10-day remand to NIA by the NIA court, today pic.twitter.com/1TRWRWO53Z — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 2, 2022

Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death on Tuesday by Akhtari and Ghouse. Akhtari and Ghouse were arrested by the state police on the day of the incident while Mohsin and Asif were nabbed two days later. The latter two have been accused of being involved in the conspiracy and carrying out a recce of Kanhaiya Lal’s tailoring shop.