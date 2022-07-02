New Delhi: A row erupted after Congress flagged picture of Udaipur tailor’s murder accused, Riyaz Attari, with BJP leader Gulabchand Kataria. The Congress alleged Riyaz Attari, the main accused involved in the beheading of Kanhaiya Lal – a tailor – in Udaipur is a “BJP member”. The BJP, however, refuted the allegations and said that the Udaipur accused has never been a member of the party.Also Read - Udaipur Beheading: Probe Indicates Accused Linked To Pakistan's Dawat-e-Islami

"BJP is world's largest party and hence anybody can come and click pictures with our leaders. But this doesn't mean that he has been our party member. The accused has never been a member of our party. The state government due to its failure, wants to hold someone responsible. I request the Chief Minister to leave his post," M Sadiq Khan, Rajasthan BJP Minority Morcha state president, was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Also, an old post of a worker associated with BJP Minority Morcha surfaced on social media in which he has described Riyaz Attari as a BJP worker, according to the report. However, a report by India Today said that Riyaz Attari and Mohammad Ghaus, the two accused, "tried to infiltrate the Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan using their contacts in the party's Minority Morcha".

BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya took a swipe at Congress leader for “peddling fake news”. Malviya said Udaipur killer “were not members of the BJP but they attempted infiltrate” the party.

“I am not surprised that you are peddling #FakeNews. The Udaipur murderers WERN’T members of the BJP. Their attempt to infiltrate was like the LTTE assassin’s attempt to enter the Congress to kill Rajiv Gandhi. Congress should stop fooling around with terror and national security,” he tweeted.