New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party over its promise of free vaccine in its Bihar poll manifesto. He questioned why only Bihar, "is rest of the country Pakistan or Bangladesh". Those speaking like that should be ashamed of themselves. You are at the centre, Thackeray said as he lambasted the BJP.

"You are talking about giving free vaccines in Bihar. Is rest of the country Pakistan or Bangladesh? Those speaking like that should be ashamed of themselves. You are at the centre," the Chief Minister said at Shiv Sena's annual Dussehra rally in Mumbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, earlier this year, called on everyone to clang bells and utensils to boost the morale of country people in their fight against Coronavirus. Taking a swipe at the BJP for the same, Thackeray said, "We are being asked about Hindutva, that why are we not re-opening temples in the state. They say my Hindutva is different from that of Balasaheb Thackeray. Your Hindutva is about clanging bells and utensils, our Hindutva is not like that."

The Sena leader also challenged the BJP to topple the the Maharashtra government. “It has been a year now. From the day I became the CM, it was being said that the state government will be toppled. I challenge and say that if you have the courage, do it and show,” Uddhav Thackeray said.