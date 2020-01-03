New Delhi: Following marathon meetings, the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra has finally reached a consensus on portfolio allocation that the ministries may be declared on Friday, sources said. Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari had dinner with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree — Uddhav’s residence — on Thursday.

“He was invited by the chief minister. The objective was to know each other better for better communication and smooth functioning,” said a senior Sena leader. On the other hand, Sena MP Sanjay Raut met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the latter’s residence on Thursday.

Congress’s Ashok Chavan, Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, NCP’s Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde steered another meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi late on Thursday night. “We gave our proposal to the CM. He will take a call,” Ashok Chavan said downplaying the rumours of resentment among the Congress.

The Congress, which has got 12 berths in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, wants two additional departments relating to rural areas.

While all the partners of the alliance are dismissing rumours of a fissure over portfolio allocation, Shiv Sena in its daily Saamana admitted ‘some sparks of disappointment’. According to sources, tribal affairs ministry may go to KC Padavi, finance to deputy CM Ajit Pawar, housing to Jitendra Ahwad, Pwd to Ashok Chavan, women and child affairs to Yashomati Thakur, environment/tourism to Aaditya Thackeray, revenue to Balasaheb Thorat etc.

About a dozen Sena legislators are said to be upset over not getting a place in the cabinet. On the other hand, the 12 Congress ministers visited Delhi after the swearing-in on Monday. Congress leaders, sources said, feel that the party has not got agriculture, co-operation, housing and rural development ministries which are concerned with rural parts of the state. Rural development, co-operation and housing are with the NCP and agriculture with the Shiv Sena, and the Congress is keen on getting at least two of these four departments. The Congress has been allocated revenue, PWD and energy, among other ministries. The NCP has 12 cabinet ministers and four Ministers of State, the Shiv Sena has 10 cabinet ministers and four MoS while Congress has 10 cabinet ministers and two MoS. The NCP has bagged important portfolios of Home and Finance.

(With Agency Inputs)