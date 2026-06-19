‘Ready to quit as Shiv Sena (UBT) chief if…’: Uddhav Thacekray amid MPs’ rebellion

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday that he has not lost his resolve despite facing challenges and criticism, but added that he is willing to step down if the party no longer has faith and trust in his leadership.

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Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has stated that he will step down. File image/PTI

Amid a rebellion by six Lok Sabha MPs of his party, an emotional Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said he had not lost his resolve despite challenges and attacks, but was ready to quit his post if the party didn’t have faith and trust in him.

In his first comments on the impending split in his party for the second time in four years, Thackeray said he has been leading the outfit for over a decade and given the persistent attacks on him, he was ready to quit the top Shiv Sena (UBT) post.

The former Maharashtra CM was addressing a gathering organised to mark the 60th foundation day of the Shiv Sena in Mumbai. “I would be happy if someone from the party ranks becomes the next Shiv Sena president, but I will not let it pass on in the hands of thieves,” an emotional Thackeray told his supporters.

Also Read: 60 years of Shiv Sena: From Raj Thackeray to Eknath Shinde; Key exits by leaders that split Bal Thackeray’s Shiv Sena; what triggered biggest rebellions

Thackeray said he hasn’t wavered and remains steadfast to face all challenges. “But I don’t want even a single Shiv Sainik pointing fingers at me that’s I resigned as chief minister (in 2022) and didn’t continue as MLC (in 2026),” he said.

The former CM said Shiv Sena (UBT) workers were not disheartened by the latest developments but were instead fired up, seeking to downplay the rebellion by six of the nine Lok Sabha MPs of his party. He slammed the rebel MPs for claims that they feared the Shiv Sena (UBT) might merge with the Congress.

“If we didn’t merge with the BJP despite being an ally for 30 years, how can we merge with the Congress. I fear the Maharashtra BJP might merge with the Shinde Sena,” he remarked. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader hit out at his political opponents who often criticise his style of functioning and alleged disconnect with workers and people.

Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray calls urgent meeting at Matoshree as six Shiv Sena-UBT MPs set to join rival Shinde camp

“If I didn’t move out to meet party workers and travel across the state, how did all of them win elections,” he asked. Thackeray claimed the country is moving towards “one-party no election” path, which is against democracy.