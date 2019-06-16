New Delhi: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on Sunday along with his wife Rashmi and son Aditya. Eighteen newly elected Sena MPs are also expected to join the trio.

In his first visit to Ayodhya after the 2019 Lok Sabha results, Thackeray, will first offer prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple and then address a press conference. He will leave for Mumbai later in the evening.

Speaking to reporters, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, “Uddhav Thackeray and our MPs are coming to Ayodhya to offer prayers at the makeshift Ram temple. For us, Ayodhya and Ram temple are not subjects of politics, but a matter of faith and religion. We have never sought votes in the name of the temple and will never do so.”

Raut said Thackeray had promised to visit Ayodhya with his MPs after elections and he was simply fulfilling the promise. Sena has maintained that Thackeray’s visit should not be seen through the electoral lens.

“Ramlala is not a subject for politics but it is matter of our faith. We have not sought votes in the name of Ram and will not do so in future. When he (Uddhav) visited Ayodhya in November he promised to come again after elections. He is fulfilling his promise,” Raut said at the presser.

On being asked about the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Raut said, “It will be constructed in Modi and Yogi’s leadership. The BJP will decide on it. The majority in 2019 is for construction of Ram temple. In Rajya Sabha too we will get majority by 2020.”

Thackeray had last visited Ayodhya in November 2018, wherein he urged the central government to announce a date for the construction of Ram temple. He had also promised full support if an ordinance was brought for the purpose.

“We want the date when a temple will be made. First, tell us when you will make the temple, then we can talk about other things,” he had said.