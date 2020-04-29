New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday evening dialled up Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging about efforts to “create political instability in the state”. Also Read - 'Loss to World of Cinema And Theatre,' Tweets PM Modi on Demise of Actor Irrfan Khan

Thackeray, who still awaits his position in the Legislative Council after Governor BS Koshyari's reccomendation, called the Prime Minister and sought his help to mitigate the political instability amid coronavirus pandemic.

The Maharashtra CM has been impugned by opposition parties since his election, and more so now as the state reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

“Political instability in a huge state like Maharashtra when it is facing the COVID-19 crisis is not right and Thackeray urged the PM to look into it,” government sources told PTI.

According to reports, PM Modi assured him that he will look into the matter as soon as possible.

The telephonic conversation comes a day after leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) met Governor Koshyari with a fresh cabinet recommendation to nominate Thackeray to the Legislative Council through the governor’s quota.

Thackeray’s chief ministerial position, that he acquired on November 28 last year hangs fire as he is not a member of either house of the state legislature.

If he does not become a member of the council by May 28, when he completes six months in office, Uddhav Thackeray will be forced to cease his power as the chief minister of Maharashtra.