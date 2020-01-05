New Delhi: The Maharashtra government has been struggling to make final calls on its portfolio distribution. Amid the rising internal dissent, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appeared to be ‘disappointed’ with the newly-inducted minister, Abdul Sattar, who is allegedly looking for alternatives in the Aurangabad Zilla Parishad polls.

Sattar, who switched from Congress to Shiv Sena just before the Maharashtra Assembly elections, has been accused of “sabotage” by a section of Sena leaders who claimed that his supporters did not throw their weight in the poll for the ZP’s vice president.

“Sattar has some plans for his supporters so was considering an alternative in the ZP poll. However, Uddhavji has communicated clearly to him on the importance of the MVA remaining intact,” a senior Sena leader told PTI requesting anonymity.

“Uddhavji is disappointed with Sattar and has made it clear to the minister,” the leader added.

Sattar broke into controversy yesterday after intense rumours about his resignation over of his cabinet role surfaced widely across platforms. Although he dismissed the claims asserting that he did not quit but was going to talk to the CM over his portfolio allocation.

After bouts of rebellions and disagreement, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi managed to win the president’s post and appointed Meena Shelke as the president of Aurangabad ZP.

Meanwhile, Abdul Sattar was on Sunday allocated with the responsibility of Revenue, Rural Development, Port Land Development and Special Assistance in the Maha Vikas Aghadi cabinet.