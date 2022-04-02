Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off the much-awaited new Mumbai Metro Lines 2A & 7 Phase 1 (20km) stretch at Aarey station on Saturday evening on the auspicious occasion of Maharashtrian New Year Gudi Padwa.Also Read - 'Thank God For You': Ankita Lokhande’s Heartfelt Note For Husband Vicky Jain on First Gudi Padwa After Marriage

He was accompanied by other Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government ministers and MMRDA Commissioner SVR Srinivas. Thereafter they all took a metro ride from Aarey station to Kurar station and back. Also Read - This Gudi Padwa Indulge in Your Favourite Sweets & Savouries With a Healthy Twist!

This metro stretch between Dhanukarwadi and Aarey (Phase 1) opened to the public from Saturday 8 pm onwards and the services will be run between 6 am and 10 pm. Also Read - Attention Mumbaikers! Uber Rides To Cost More After 15% Fare Hike

Addressing a gathering after the inauguration of the Metro lines, Thackeray said that it is a very special day for Mumbaikars. “This metro lines will provide a seamless travelling experience. I am a real Mumbaikar and have seen how the city has changed over the years. I also travelled in tram, train and now we are travelling in AC Metro.”

Attacking the Opposition, mainly the BJP, Thackeray said, “They are claiming that Mumbai has seen their work. Yes Mumbai has seen how they killed thousands of trees in a night at Aarey. We want development but not by harming the environment.

“Furthermore, if they really bother for Mumbai city’s development works why are they not giving land for depot in Kanjurmarg? If depot comes in Kanjurmarg it can go up to Badlapur in MMR benefitting so many people,” said Thackeray.

“If you want to take credit, then take it by doing some work. The work they started was carried forward by us. We didn’t stop it. If the bullet train is to be run, then instead of from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, first run it from Mumbai to Nagpur.

“I am ready to give credit to those who are asking for Metro’s credit. But like the metro, there’s the bullet train project. They need a place in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. What will be the benefit of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train?”

“After COVID, some people got a new disease for which there’s no cure; first they don’t do any work and when we do, they blame us for corruption. They claim that they did work, but Mumbaikars have seen how they didn’t care for the environment and cut trees,” added the CM.