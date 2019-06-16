New Delhi: A day after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray avowed to visit Ayodhya with his family and offer prayers at the makeshift Ram Temple there, Thackeray on Sunday delivered on his promise.

All Shiv Sena MPs also accompanied the Thackeray family to Ayodhya. After offering prayers at the makeshift Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uddhav Thackeray addressed the media.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray leaves after offering prayer at Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya. His son Aditya Thackeray, & Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also present. pic.twitter.com/xxyO7u42zR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 16, 2019

“From tomorrow Lok Sabha Session will begin so before entering the Parliament all Shiv Sena MPs have come here to take the blessings of Ram Lalla. We strongly believe that temple will be constructed at the earliest,” Uddhav said.

Speaking of his devotion, Uddhav said that he feels like coming to Ayodhya over and over again. “We want a law to be enacted first and then Ram Temple be built,” he added.

Thackeray had last visited Ayodhya in November 2018, wherein he urged the central government to announce a date for the construction of Ram temple. He had also promised full support if an ordinance was brought for the purpose.

Speaking to the media a day ago, Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut had said, “For us, Ayodhya and Ram temple are not subjects of politics, but a matter of faith and religion. We have never sought votes in the name of the temple and will never do so.”