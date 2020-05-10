New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for the Maharashtra government as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is all set to enter the Legislative Council unopposed as the Congress on Sunday announced that it would withdraw one of its two nominees for the May 21 elections to nine seats. Also Read - Aghadi Leaders Meet Maharashtra Governor, Urge Him to Nominate CM Uddhav as MLC

The Maharashtra Congress said it has decided to withdraw the nomination of its second candidate Raj Kishor Modi for polls to State Legislative Council which is scheduled to be held on May 21.

Maharashtra Congress has decided to withdraw nomination of its 2nd candidate, Raj Kishor Modi for polls to State Legislative Council which is scheduled on 21 May: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee CM Uddhav Thackeray to become Member of Legislative Council unopposed pic.twitter.com/TWrPQjSt7T — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020

Addressing a press conference, Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat said that his party has decided to field only one out of two nominees for the MLC elections

“We have decided to field only one out of two nominees for the MLC elections, which means the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) will have five nominees for as many seats (out of the total nine),” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded four candidates for the MLC polls. Thackeray, who is not a member of either Houses of the state legislature, is one of the nominees for the elections, which became necessary after terms of the sitting MLCs ended on April 24.

The 288-member Maharashtra Assembly forms the electoral college for the polls, and a candidate needs 29 votes to win. Congress has 44 MLAs.

The last day of filing nomination is May 11, scrutiny of nominations will take place on May 12 and the last date of withdrawal of papers is May 14.

As per updates, the Shiv Sena and NCP, other two ruling alliance partners, have so far announced two candidates each, while the opposition BJP has announced four candidates.