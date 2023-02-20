Home

Election Commission Should Be Dissolved; Everything Stolen From Me: Uddhav Thackeray

Days after the Election Commission alloted the party name 'Shiv Sena' and poll symbol bow and arrow to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Thackeray said the poll body "should be dissolved".

Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo)

New Delhi: “The Election Commission should be dissolved,” Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday, days after the poll body alloted the party name ‘Shiv Sena’ and poll symbol bow and arrow to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Thackeray made the remark as Supreme Court is hearing a plea against the order issued by the Election Commission on the allotment of party symbol.

“The Election Commission only has control over the symbol of parties… EC panel should be dissolved, the matter is going on in the Supreme Court. I received calls from Sharad Pawar, Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee,” Uddhav Thackeray said, according to a report by news agency ANI.

