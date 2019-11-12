New Delhi: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday blamed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for not providing sufficient time to their party to decide on the government formation in the state. Speaking to news agency ANI, Uddhav Thackeray said, “BJP was invited by the Governor but they refused to form govt in the state. The next day we were given the invitation (by Governor), we were given only 24 hours time but we required 48 hours. But he (Maharashtra) didn’t give us 48 hours time.”

Meanwhile, when a reporter asked if the BJP option is completely finished, Thackeray responded, “Why are you in such a hurry? It’s politics. President has given us six months time,” as quoted by news agency ANI.

Lambasting at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s refusal to form a new government in the state with Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray said, “I didn’t finish the BJP option, it was BJP itself which did that.”